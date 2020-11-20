Pitbull’s praise for healthcare professionals

Latin Grammy 2020: Pitbull performs with frontline medical workers at this year’s Awards

Pitbull celebrated healthcare workers at the Latin GRAMMY Awards Thursday night, sharing the stage with them at the awards show

The 39-year-old artist’s band consisted of those working to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Worldwide looked stylish as usual in a black and white ensemble as he addressed the crowd and home crowd.

“It is my pleasure to recognize a group of music lovers, people who love music and are real heroes in real life,” said Pitbull. “They dreamed of being rock stars, playing full stadiums. Yet they represent a larger group of people around the world, who day after day sacrifice their lives for a safer world. ”

“I always say, ‘Why dream when we can live it? We will live it tonight, “he added, introducing his band and kicking off his performance of” I Believe That We Will Win. ”

Pitubull recognizes the work of frontline workers

As we reported on Somagnews earlier this week, Pitbull said it was the Latin GRAMMYs’ idea to replace his band with first responders and medical personnel, and he quickly agreed.

“For me, it is an honor to be there with them and to be able to rock with them,” he shared. “They are making their dreams come true, because everyone who will be on stage that night with us always wanted to be musicians, in one way or another.”

Don't miss the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs airing tonight at 8pm as Pitbull Honors Frontline Workers. MPD's very own Major Fernandez will be on drums and Sergeant Bremer will join in for background vocals along with others being honored. @pitbull #LatinGrammy2020 @inblueband @univision23 pic.twitter.com/5RGBLtKoZe — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 20, 2020

“It just shows that there is always a blessing in disguise, one way or another, and God closes a door to open a window,” he continued. “Now they are on the Latin GRAMMY stage! We will be rocking together, it is a true honor, a true blessing. ”

Pitbull also expressed his pride in the way “I Believe That We Will Win” has brought together and brought hope to so many people in these difficult times.

“It is the most important song of my career so far,” he said. “To be able to do this for the world in these times when people need it most with the people who are fighting for us right now, that’s the true meaning of ‘Don’t talk about it, I know about it.’



