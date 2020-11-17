Pitbull will sing at the 2020 Latin Grammys

This Thursday, November 19, the 21st edition of the Latin Grammy will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer Pitbull will appear on the stage of the Latin Grammy Awards and will take advantage of the moment to pay an emotional tribute to all medical personnel who are facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by the Latin Recording Academy on Tuesday, the group that will accompany the rapper will be composed of Commander Frank Fernández, on drums; Medical Associate Debi Kuiper-Tomas, on bass, and Captain Eddy Alarcón and Lt. Troy Maness as those responsible for the guitars.

The choir that will accompany the group and the interpreter of “Give Me Everything” will be made up of Sergeant Liz Bremer, nurse and obstetrician Kim Fleurinord, firefighter Adrian Ballard and retired Air Force nurse, firefighter, paramedic and commander from the United States Marlon Ferdinand.

Edition 21 of the Latin Grammy 2020

According to confirmed information that we have in Somagnews, the 21st edition of the Latin Grammy will be held on Thursday in virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, in a gala in which the “great work of the emergency services and front-line health professionals, who continue to work heroically during these difficult times to help combat the spread of the virus, “the Academy said in a statement.

The president of the Latin Recording Academy, Gabriel Abaroa Jr., highlighted in the statement that this year the awards ceremony “will not be a competition, but rather an opportunity to show solidarity, compassion and gratitude, in addition to using the power of music as a tool to be better people “.

The Latin Grammys, which will be broadcast by the Hispanic network Univisión, Televisa and the cable channel TNT, carry in this year’s edition the slogan “Music humanizes us”, and will constitute “a celebration of musical excellence through stories of commitment , hope and social spirit, “said the Academy.

In this framework, the special performance that Pitbull will offer will serve to highlight the “resilience and strength” that the “brave men and women” who work as members of the emergency services have shown to the public.

“They embody values ​​that we must all defend, not only within the music sector, but also as human beings,” the note highlighted.

Sebastián Yatra, Ricardo Montaner, Caliber 50, Víctor Manuelle, Bad Bunny, Pedro Capó, Alejandro Fernández, Karol G, Kany García, Los Tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal, Fito Páez and Marc Anthony are part of the list of musical appearances of the gala.

Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez will be the presenters of the ceremony that, from Miami, will connect with cities around the world to contact the winners and broadcast the musical performances.

