PIS / PASEP 2020/2021: how to check the benefit online

Started in July of last year, the payment of PIS / PASEP 2020/2021 continues to be made this year, following the calendar previously disclosed, which provides for the release of the benefit until the month of June. For those entitled to the amount, the first withdrawal in 2021 will be available from the next 19th.

Also known as a wage bonus, the benefit is paid annually to workers who meet the requirements (having formally worked at least 30 days in the base year and received up to two monthly minimum wages, on average, among other requirements). The amount is proportional to the length of service and may reach up to a minimum wage.

Available to private sector workers, the Social Integration Program (PIS) is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. The Public Servant’s Heritage Training Program (PASEP) is intended for public servants and is administered by Banco do Brasil.

Those who have not yet received the 2020/2021 salary allowance or have doubts about the benefit can check availability and values ​​online, following the tips below.

Consult salary allowance over the internet

To check the information about PIS over the internet, it is necessary to access Caixa’s payment consultation website. On the page, you must enter your CPF, Social Identification Number (NIS) or email and password. If you are using the system for the first time you will need to register quickly by clicking on the option “Register / Forgot Password”.

After logging in, go to the “PIS” option in the menu and click on “Payment Inquiry”. Then, you will see on the screen information about your benefit, which can also be consulted in the Caixa Worker app.

Civil servants can consult PASEP online on the Banco do Brasil website. In this case, just enter the number of the PIS / PASEP or CPF, inform the date of birth, select the checkbox “I am not a robot” and click on “Confirm”.