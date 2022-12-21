Pirates of The Caribbean: Jerry Bruckheimer Offers an Update After Margot Robbie Claimed Her Movie Was Scrapped

The news related to the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was like a roller coaster, especially when it comes to the spin-off of the movie Pirates by Margot Robbie. The actress recently commented on her potential film within the franchise, saying that, in her opinion, it just isn’t moving forward. However, longtime “Pirates” producer Jerry Bruckheimer offers an update on the film’s future.

Bruckheimer discussed the future of the Pirates franchise with THR, commenting on the fact that Pirates 6 has been in development for a long time, but has not been abandoned.

Oh my God, they’re all heavy. I think we are also very close to this. We have a very good script. We have developed two of them — one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. Margot Robbie needs a little work. The younger cast is close. Hopefully we’ll get them both.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is a film that Bruckheimer noted as more advanced. Meanwhile, Robbie’s spin-off needs to be finalized, but is not canceled. So hopefully we’ll see both films in the coming years.

In November, Robbie commented on the future of the project, saying:

We had an idea, and we’ve been working on it for a while, a long time ago, to have more of a women’s story – not really a woman’s story, but just a different kind of story – that we thought would be really cool, but I think they don’t want to do that.

When asked directly about Robbie thinking the movie was canceled, Bruckheimer noted that for him the movie is still happening. He said THR:

He’s alive to me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed that it didn’t happen first—or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it would be a boon to push it a little. We believe that we will succeed. It’s a very strong story.

Although the film may be in development and may be shot, Robbie is a busy woman, so I assume it will be quite a long time before she can take on another large-scale project. Only in the film schedule for 2022 , she starred in two major films: “Babylon” and “Amsterdam”. As for the movie schedule for 2023, not only does she have a long-awaited Barbie movie coming soon, but she’s also starring in Wes Anderson’s latest movie, Asteroid City.

Let’s hope that the film will be made, because it would be a lot of fun to see Robbie in the image of a brave pirate. In addition, based on the fact that both the actress and Bruckheimer noted that this is a promising project, I assume that after it is shot, it will be a very funny movie that can be added to the Pirates franchise.

While we’re waiting to see what happens to Robbie’s long-awaited Pirates spin-off, you can watch all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies with a Disney+ subscription, and you’ll also have plenty of opportunities to see Robbie in big exciting movies in the coming year.