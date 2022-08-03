Pirates of the Caribbean: Jack Sparrow’s Drunken Walk is Secretly Brilliant

Within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Jack Sparrow’s (Johnny Depp) signature off-kilter walk earns him the reputation of being constantly inebriated, but the Jack Sparrow run has an ingenious secret that doesn’t involve a single drop of rum. While Sparrow often refers to rum throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as if it’s both his addiction and a secret weapon that allows him to pull off potvaliant stunts and schemes, the unbalanced walk is actually more telling of another great love of his: the sea.

Though it’s hard to imagine Jack Sparrow being any different from the charming and disreputable anti-hero that is the center of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a lot of Sparrow’s eccentricity is owed to Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow interpretation, who was alternatively written as a swashbuckling hero in the original script for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. In an interview with Collider, Depp details some of his early insights about Captain Jack, which he concocted while sitting in a sauna. After experiencing extreme heat within the sauna, Depp had the idea that Sparrow’s brain would be “par-boiled” after baking in the sun all day onboard a ship, inspiring Sparrow’s mad yet brilliant persona. Just as being out on the open ocean would affect Sparrow’s mental state, Depp also decided that the days Sparrow spent at sea would also affect his body language.

While it’s initially assumed that the Jack Sparrow run is the result of excessive drinking, it’s actually the product of his “sea legs” — the capacity to balance and not get seasick when sailing. Since Sparrow spends more of his time being tussled by the waves on board a moving ship, he’s not accustomed to walking on dry land and is therefore ironically unbalanced when on solid ground. However, Sparrow’s sea legs are exaggerated to an almost preternatural level, since Sparrow walks perfectly straight when on board a moving ship and only acquires his signature “drunk” walk when he’s walking on dry land. Not only is the “drunk” walk completely realistic, since sailors themselves similarly earned a reputation for being drunks due to their sea legs, but Sparrow’s walk acts as an indicator of where he truly belongs: on the high seas.

Jack Sparrow’s Drunk Walk Isn’t Due To Alcohol

The Jack Sparrow run also reinforces his eccentric and unpredictable personality. Throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Jack’s character consistently thrives by veering from the norm. Sparrow’s compass doesn’t point north, and he talks circular nonsense in a way that strangely makes sense. Having Sparrow be unable to walk a straight path on land and remain perfectly balanced at sea is a rather poetic way of highlighting yet another aspect of Sparrow that shows the normal rules of everyday life don’t apply to him.

While Sparrow’s time at sea could’ve naturally given him sea legs, there’s also the possibility that the walk itself is a cunning plan devised by Sparrow to manipulate other people’s perspective of him by playing up his reputation as a drunken, half-witted selfish pirate. Sparrow’s escapades are often successful because he is underestimated by his peers. After teaming up with William Turner (Orlando Bloom) in The Curse of the Black Pearl, Sparrow successfully commandeers the fastest ship in the British Royal Navy, The Interceptor, by subverting Commodore Norrington’s (Jack Davenport) expectations of him as the “worst pirate he’s ever seen.”

Despite the fact that Sparrow wanted to command The Flying Dutchman himself, Sparrow also defeats Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) and Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander) in one fell swoop in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End by choosing to help a fatally wounded Will stab Davy Jones’ heart and live on as the next captain of The Flying Dutchman instead of acting in his own best interest. Since Jack Sparrow already presents himself as scatter-brained and somewhat touched in the head throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the “drunk” walk may be an additional clever ploy that minimizes his ability in the eyes of his enemies, therefore giving him the upper hand.

How Jack Sparrow’s Drunk Walk Inspired The Jack Sparrow Run TikTok Craze

Even though it’s been years since Johnny Depp portrayed the Captain Jack Sparrow run, a new trend has emerged on TikTok in which people mimic the character while running. It was most likely brought back into the realm of public awareness due to the timing of Depp’s very public defamation trial alongside various other memes. The “Jack Sparrow run” challenge has sparked many recreations, with people imitating the star while sprinting through locations like NYC and asking followers to “rate” their imitation. Jack Sparrow certainly wouldn’t be the first character to spark a social media trend with an idiosyncratic walk – “Naruto running” nearly led to a full-scale invasion of Area 51. This hasn’t yet happened with the Jack Sparrow run challenge, so if one sees an individual running down the street in a manner resembling Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean character, it shouldn’t provide cause for alarm – its probably just for TikTok (though if a Davy Jones walk also becomes popular, it’s time to take precautions).