Pirates of the Caribbean: How old are Will and Elizabeth in each movie

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” presented not only Captain Jack Sparrow, but also Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, who became the main couple of the franchise. So, how old were Will and Elizabeth in every movie they appeared in? Walt Disney Pictures draws inspiration for its films wherever possible: from classic fairy tales to popular legends and even theme park rides, as in the case of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series based on the theme park attraction of the same name.

The franchise began in 2003 with the film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which featured characters who played the main roles in the rest of the films, primarily Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). The film also features Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), the daughter of Governor Weatherby Swann, captured by Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), a blacksmith’s apprentice who was found clinging to a floating piece of Elizabeth and her father’s shipwreck when he was young. Pirates of the Caribbean has its own dose of romance thanks to these two characters who have been secretly in love for years and finally got married after a while.

In the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann grew up and built their own family, going through many adventures accompanied by Jack Sparrow. The couple appeared in all but one of the films, and even then it is possible to make an educated guess about their age during this time period. That’s how old they are in every movie they’ve appeared in.

The Curse of the Black Pearl

At the beginning of The Curse of the Black Pearl, Elizabeth and Governor Weatherby Swann were on their way to Port Royal when they found Will adrift at sea, as he was the sole survivor of a pirate attack. Elizabeth and her father rescued him, and she took the gold medallion that Will was wearing so that he wouldn’t be labeled as a pirate. At that time, Elizabeth was 11 years old, as was Will, and then the film moved eight years into the future to continue the story, both Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann were 19 years old until the end of the film. By the time The Curse of the Black Pearl was released, Knightley was 18 and Bloom was 26.

Dead man’s chest

Then Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann returned in the second part of the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”. As the action takes place a year after the events of The Curse of the Black Pearl, Elizabeth and Will turned 20 in the second film, which begins with their wedding having to be postponed because they received an arrest warrant for allowing Jack Sparrow to escape.

At the edge of the world

The arch, built through “The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “Dead Man’s Chest”, continued in “Pirates of the Caribbean: At the End of the World”, where Elizabeth and Will were about 21-22 years old. This film also showed the unusual wedding of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, and in the scene after the credits, Elizabeth and their son Henry were standing on top of a cliff in search of the ship “Flying Dutchman”. The action of this scene takes place ten years later, so Elizabeth (and Will, too, although by that time he was already the immortal captain of the Dutchman) was 31-32 years old.

On strange shores

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Strange Shores is the only film in the franchise in which Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann do not appear at all, because instead it tells about the adventures of Jack Sparrow and Barbossa. This, however, does not exclude their reasonable assumption about their current age in the chronology of pirates. Based on when the events of “On Strange Shores” take place in the remainder of the franchise timeline, it is possible to estimate the age of Will and Elizabeth at this time at about 42-43 years.

The dead don’t talk

After Will and Elizabeth did not return to Pirates of the Caribbean 4, they had cameo roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. This film tells the story of their son Henry Turner, when he teamed up with Jack Sparrow to free Will from the curse of the Flying Dutchman. Henry was 21 by then, so Elizabeth and Will were 42-43 in their last (and brief) appearance in Dead Men Tell No Tales. In a funny turn of events, by the time the film was released, Orlando Bloom was already closer to the age of his character from Pirates of the Caribbean, since he was 40 years old, and Keira Knightley was 32 years old. The actors, however, appeared in the fifth film “Pirates” only to fulfill contractual obligations, so their game was fleeting, and Elizabeth Knightley had no dialogues at all.