Piqué was missing and already exploded against Barcelona

One of the most influential characters within FC Barcelona is definitely Gerard Piqué, his figure as captain and insignia of the Barça team is something that leaves no one indifferent and it seemed something strange that he had not publicly expressed himself about everything that has happened lately in the azulgrana team.

Messi’s burofax, the motion of censure, Barçagate are issues that finally, Piqué spoke about in an extensive interview with the newspaper La Vanguardia to heal some rumors that speak of a break in the Barça dressing room.

“I wonder: How can it be that the best player in history, who we have had the holy luck to enjoy, gets up one day and sends a burofax because he feels that they are not listening to him? Everything is too shocking. What’s going on? Leo deserves everything. The new stadium should have your name and then that of the sponsor. We must preserve our figures, not discredit them. It makes me on my nerves, ”said the Catalan defender, alluding to the impossibility that Messi had to reach an agreement on his departure with the current Barça leadership, making clear his support for the Argentine.

On the other hand, he assured that the great figures of Barcelona who gave greatness to the club should be part of it: “I am surprised that people like Pep, Puyi, Xavi or Valdés are not in the club. Something is not being done right. You always have to keep these people, they are part of the club’s history, they have made it great. They should add up, be here ”.

The defender, of course, also gave everything to Josep Maria Bartomeu talking about the famous Barçagate: “The issue of social networks. As a Barça player, I see that my club has spent money, money that they are now asking us to criticize, not only external people with a historical relationship with the club, but active players, and that is a outrageous… I asked him for an explanation and what he told me was ‘Gerard, I didn’t know’. And I believed it.



