Pioneering “Star Trek” actress Nichelle Nichols has died at the age of 89

Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lieutenant Uhura in the Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at the age of 89. Her performance was absolutely groundbreaking, as it was one of the largest, most popular and non-stereotypical roles that black performers have ever had. given on television up to this point.

The beloved actress died on Saturday, July 30, of natural causes, according to a post on Instagram by her son Kyle Johnson. A few hours later, tributes began to arrive from those who worked with her, including George Takei, William Shatner and Linda Carter.

Her co-star George Takei, who played Sulu in Star Trek, described Nichols as a “trailblazer” and “incomparable,” writing: “Today my heart is heavy, my eyes shine like the stars among which you are currently resting, my dear friend. William Shatner, the first captain of the Kirk, said that Nichols “played a wonderful character who did so much to rethink social issues both here in the US and around the world. I will definitely miss her.” Linda Carter, the star of the 1970s TV series Wonder Woman, wittily wrote: “Many actors become stars, but few stars can touch a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the exceptional power of black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in the media.”

The role of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, the communications officer of the USS Enterprise, has become a landmark moment in the history of American media. Although before her, of course, there were major African-American film stars, such as Hattie McDaniel, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Gone with the Wind (1940), and Dorothy Dandridge, the first African-American woman ever nominated for best actress. with her role in Carmen Jones (1954) and these are just two – acting roles remained severely limited and often stereotypical. The reality on television was perhaps even worse than in the movies, and Uhura Nichols was one of the very first major roles of a black performer in the history of television. Her Uhura was cool, calm and capable. She did not obey other characters, as often happened in the roles of the Blacks, but rather was a very intelligent and experienced officer of the Enterprise, whom the rest of the crew treated as absolutely equal and who often solved mysteries that even a brilliant Spock could handle. no.

Lieutenant Uhura’s social significance is perhaps best illustrated by a story Nichols often told later in life, as reported by Far Out Magazine. After the show’s first season aired in 1966 and 1967, Nichols considered leaving the show to accept a role on Broadway. She told showrunner Gene Roddenberry she wasn’t going to return for a second season, but agreed to spend the rest of the weekend thinking about it before making it official. That same weekend, Nichols went to an NAACP fundraiser and was told that her “biggest fan” wanted to see her. Being a generous person, she agreed to meet the fan in person without having the slightest idea who it was.

And so, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. approached her, who told her how much he liked the character and her performance in the series. Nichols thanked him, but said, King, I’d like to be there marching with you. King immediately replied, “No, no, no. No, you don’t understand… You’re marching. You reflect what we are fighting for.” She further informed King that she intended to accept a role on Broadway and leave Star Trek, but King interrupted her and said: “You can’t do that. Don’t you understand what this man [Gene Roddenberry] has achieved? For the first time, the world sees us as we should be seen. Do you understand that this is the only performance that my wife Coretta and I will allow our young children to stay up and watch?”

After the success of Star Trek, Nichelle Nichols volunteered for a special NASA project to encourage women and people of color to join the organization. She was instrumental in recruiting the first female U.S. astronaut, Dr. Sally Ride, and the first African-American astronaut, Colonel Guyon Bluford. Although Nichols will be sorely missed, fans continue to express their appreciation for the actress who played an important role in shaping the world we live in today. Although it may seem like a cliche, Nichelle Nichols has really gone where neither man nor woman has gone before.