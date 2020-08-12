Pinterest opens up skin color search and new countries

Pinterest is updating its skin color search feature. This feature, which uses machine vision technology, helps to sort the pins in the beauty category of the site according to skin tone. The feature in question was made available in the USA in 2018. Now it has expanded to new countries such as the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Pinterest states that this feature is designed to make it easy for users to find content related to them. Some queries show white faces by default, a common problem in the search world. Providing users with the option to improve their search based on their skin tone, Pinterest says it helps users find the content they want to see.

This feature works more specifically when users search for content and provides more accurate results, Pinterest says. The company cites as examples of better results for searches such as “gray hair for dark-skinned women”, “blonde hair color ideas for fair skin and blue eyes” and “soft natural makeup for black women”.

The search by skin color feature is also added to the company’s augmented reality-based feature called Try On. This feature allows users to search for lipstick colors and experiment with augmented reality. This feature is currently only available in the US. However, it will meet with users in the UK in the future.



