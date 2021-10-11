Pinterest Launches New Tools For You To Buy Directly From The App

Pinterest: Currently, social media applications are in a constant competition phase to see which one becomes another sales channel. It is a fact that all those that allow the use of multimedia content are those that help to create virtual shop windows and Pinterest does not want to be left behind. The proof of this is that great news will soon arrive to sell and buy products through the app.

Pinterest news to buy through the app

Applications with photographic functions are the ones that attract the most attention, especially those that are helpful to many. The fact is that both small and large businesses do everything possible so that their products move on the Internet and for that the collaboration of social networks is needed.

In this case, we have to talk about one of the apps that offer the most ideas to users, which is Pinterest and its new buying and selling functions in the app. For starters, they will have a collection presentation feature. For this, the slide format will be used, in which a video is created with the most prominent products of the advertiser to publicize some of their products.

Of course, this bet of the photographic application is a bet for electronic commerce and that is why it will allow users that users have more products in their shopping cart and will also have access to the saved content of these videos that we mentioned before in slide format.

On the other hand, and not least, the new Pinterest functions also focus on the use of new merchant verification processes. This is very important since users need that those who sell a product be a true profile and for that two functions will be available. The first is the details of the merchant, which are small labels from which you can put important details that the owner considers about his trade.

But this will be available with the second option which is Verified Merchants. This Pinterest feature will help pinpoint trusted businesses, which will have a badge to show off. It is, to give you an idea, such as the verified profiles of TikTok or Twitter, so you will have to go through a process to earn this badge that will surely bring many followers to the profile.