Pinterest launches its augmented reality to test

In these times, augmented reality is the most common in mobile applications. Users put them to use with every filter they use on social networks like Instagram or Snapchat, where they use them to generate fun content. But there are pages in which its use is more practical and a clear example is the one presented by Pinterest with its AR filter for eye shadow tests.

Pinterest tests its new makeup AR filter

Good makeup is one of the secrets of beauty. It not only serves to cover imperfections, it also helps to give a person more presence if used creatively. But at the moment the cosmetic and makeup stores do not allow the testers to be used as before due to the risk of contagion, so technology arrives to help in this experience.

In this case, we have to talk about the new AR filter that Pinterest has for eye shadows. In total there are 4,000 tones that a user can try thanks to this function. This takes advantage of the front camera of a smartphone to recognize the position of your eyes and put the chosen color on them so you can see how it looks. The end result may seem a bit over the top, but it helps to see how it looks on you.

The shades we talked about before are provided by different companies such as Lancome, Urban Decay, YSL or NYX Cosmetics. And also this brings a very useful function that is the color filter. When you see a shadow that you like, and it is compatible, you will get a button to try it on and once you see it in action you can see other search results that are similar to the one you are looking for. That way you will see more similar products and you will get an idea of ​​how they can fit you.

Pinterest and AR makeup

The arrival of AR eyeshadows on Pinterest is not the only ability the app has to try on makeup. In the past we have already seen that it was working on this function, but in this case oriented to lipsticks and that is not the only social network with a similar system. Let’s remember that YouTube also had its own makeup filters, an unexpected move from the video social network that gives a twist to its use.