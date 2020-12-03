Pinocchio: film with Roberto Benigni gets dark new teaser

Imagem Filmes released a new teaser of its dark version of Pinocchio, which will hit theaters next year. The film is directed by Matteo Garrone and starring Roberto Benigni.

The new adaptation of Imagem Filmes will have a very different tone from the classic Disney animation. Pinocchio will have a climate of terror, full of mysteries and strange creatures, in addition to being accompanied by a sinister soundtrack, as we can see in the teaser.

The video features Gepetto, played by Benigni, creating his wooden puppet, which comes to life and starts to disobey its creator. However, Pinocchio is warned that disobedient children will have to deal with some dire consequences.

Check out the video:

This new version of Pinocchio is a joint production between Italy and France. Currently, in addition to this version of Imagem films, there are two other projects involving the classic story of Pinocchio.

The first will be a live-action film developed by Disney and directed by Robert Zemeckis, while the second is a stop-motion musical animation directed by Guillermo del Toro and which will be distributed by Netflix.

Synopsis Of Pinocchio

Gepetto (Roberto Benigni) is a lonely carpenter who dreams of becoming a father and wants Pinocchio (Federico Ielapi), the doll he just built, to come to life. His request is granted, but Pinocchio’s disobedience causes him to lose his home and embark on a journey full of mysteries and fantastic beings, which will take him to know the dangers of the world up close.

Pinocchio opens in theaters on January 21, 2021.



