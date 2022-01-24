Pinocchio: Animation By Guillermo Del Toro Wins 1st Teaser

Pinocchio: Netflix released, this Monday (24), the 1st teaser of Pinocchio, an animation that was directed by the Mexican Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth). The feature film recreates the classic children’s story in a stop-motion musical version.

The video shows the character Sebastião, O Grilo, saying that he will tell when he lived inside a wooden boy. Pinocchio debuts on Netflix in December 2022. Check out the teaser dubbed in Portuguese below:

In addition to del Toro, Mark Gustafson is also directing the project. The protagonists will be voiced, in the original English version, by Ewan McGregor (Chicken Cricket), David Bradley (Geppetto), Gregory Mann (Pinocchio). The film’s cast also includes Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

“It’s unlike any version of history you’ve ever seen. It’s completely different. It subverts the moral foundations of the original fable, that to be a real boy, you have to change. You will become flesh and blood. This time it’s about becoming a real boy acting like a real human,” explained Guillermo del Toro in an interview with Collider at the end of last year.

The director also said that this will be a very personal film and that the feature film will have elements of the classic horror production Frankenstein. The Mexican said he recently realized that the two works “are the same story”.