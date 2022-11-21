Pink Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With a Rendition of “Hopeless Devoted To You”.

Pink paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John last night (November 20) at the AMA with a performance of “Hopeless Devoted To You” — see below.

The singer sang the 1978 hit from Grease, and behind her played a montage of images of Newton John, who died of breast cancer in August at the age of 73. The performance was met with applause.

Pink was introduced by Melissa Etheridge, who paid tribute to Newton John. “You were in awe of her friendly beauty and enjoyed the feeling that she was connected only with you. But when she opened her mouth to sing, you knew right away that you were going to have to share her with the world,” Etheridge said [via Rolling Stone]. “As tens of millions of her fans will confirm, to hear her sing — whether live in the theater or on the cinema screen — meant to feel the power of art that can change our feelings of love, delight and disappointment. into something sublime.”

You can watch a clip of her performance below:

@amas @P!NK performs “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 AMAs. Watch LIVE on ABC! ♬ original sound – AMAs

Newton John’s 2018 greatest hits compilation “Hopeless Devoted: The Hits” returned to the ARIA charts after her death, taking fifth place, and the original Grease soundtrack eighth.

During her career, Newton John won 10 AMA Awards, including for the soundtrack to the film “Grease” in 1978.

Pink also opened the ceremony earlier in the evening, kicking off the show with a performance of the new single “Never Gonna Dance Again”. This is her second single of the year after “Irrelevant”, but it remains to be seen whether these will be individual songs or the first cuts from the sequel to her 2019 album “Hurts 2 B Human”.

Last month, the singer announced details of P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 UK stadium tour, which includes two concerts in London’s Hyde Park as part of the annual BST series. You can see the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2023

7 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

8 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

10 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

11 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

13 – Birmingham, Villa Park

24 – London, BST Hyde Park

25 – London, BST Hyde Park