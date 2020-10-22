Pink and the Brain appear trailer for the Animaniacs reboot

We already knew that streaming Hulu was working on an Animaniacs reboot. Today (21), however, an animation trailer was released, in which the brothers Yakko, Wakko and Dot appear, and also a little bit of the atmosphere that the cartoon will have.

In addition, the video was a good opportunity to take a first look at the return of Pink and the Brain.

The production is a partnership between the streaming platform Hulu and Warner Bros Animations, which owns the rights to both programs.

Animaniacs trailer

The video already presents the characters in a quality of animation never seen before, since it is 22 years since the last production of the brothers Yakko, Wakko and Dot. During the trailer, it is possible to see some of the adventures that the Animaniacs will experience, which include secret missions, a magic pony, a ballad party and many giant hammer blows.

Those who know animation well were surprised by the lack of supporting characters from Animaniacs. The suspicion is that they may not appear in this first order of episodes.

The appearance of Pink and the Brain

Characters from another Warner Bros. animation appear during the trailer: Pink and the Brain. The cartoon is another program that will return in the partnership between Hulu and WB. The famous mice appear in some funny scenes, with jokes related to the current world.

Animaniacs is a creation of the famous film director Steven Spielberg and will initially have 13 episodes. The premiere of the animation is scheduled for November 20, in the Hulu catalog.



