Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny, free games at Epic Games

Role-playing week in the Fortnite creators store, as you can add two great RPGs to your library permanently.

Halloween said goodbye, but the Epic Games Store gave us several horror titles. The calendar moves forward and we are ready for Christmas. And since some will have a few days off, what better way than to enjoy a good RPG? If Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t consume you all the time, maybe you can give the platform’s new free games a try, nothing more and nothing less than Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition and Tyranny: Gold Edition, both available at no additional cost until next Thursday, December 17 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Also, Epic Games Store has announced that within a week the next free game will be revealed, currently classified as “mysterious”.

Obsidian Entertainment signs Pillars of Eternity, a video game that was born through a crowdfunding campaign. The creators of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II The Sith Lords and Fallout New Vegas bring us an adventure set in a fantasy universe of their own. This definitive edition includes all the content of the Royal Edition, in addition to The White March: Parts 1 and 2 expansions.

As for Tyranny, another of Obsidian Entertainment’s role-playing games, players will be able to enjoy the Gold Edition, which means having access to all content and expansions. In this narrative-cut production, decisions influence a lot. The player manages an umpire of the law in a world ravaged by war and ruled by a tyrant. Will you try to climb the hierarchy or would you prefer to dismantle the system? Touch choose.

