Pikmin Bloom Is Now Available In Spain: How To Download The Game On iOS And Android

Pikmin Bloom: The new Niantic and Nintendo title hits mobile devices across Europe after its premiere in Australia and North America. We explain how to download it. Pikmin Bloom is now available for download in Europe, Spain included. The new Nintendo game on iOS and Android mobile devices comes from the hand of Niantic, the studio responsible for the successful Pokémon GO or Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. We tell you how to download the game, how much it weighs and what are its requirements to play it. Walk with the Pikmin!

How to download Pikmin Bloom on iOS and Android

You can download Pkimin Bloom from the App Store (iOS) or the Play Store (Android) totally free. The game is a free-to-play app, so there are built-in microtransactions.

Download Pikmin Bloom for iOS here. Requires iOS 12.0 or higher. It weighs 324 MB.

Download Pikmin Bloom for Android here. Requires Android 5.0 or higher. It weighs 124 MB.

Pikmin Bloom wants to encourage us to go for a walk

“Help your Pikmin grow, fill the world with flowers and save your most beautiful memories while you walk”, reads the description of the game. The fundamental objective of Pikmin Bloom, like the rest of Niantic titles based on geolocation and the use of Augmented Reality, is that we go for a walk and use movement as part of the gameplay, of the experience.

Let's go for a walk! 🌼 We're happy to announce that Pikmin Bloom is now available for download in Europe!! ★iOS ⇒https://t.co/R3D7Dck0Qi

☆Android ⇒https://t.co/NhIBbaqiNN #PikminBloom #Pikmin pic.twitter.com/m6n26s7GAv — Pikmin Bloom (@PikminBloom) November 2, 2021

Our Pikmin squad grows as we walk. The seedlings that are born from each Pikmin develop proportionally to the number of steps. Thus, the more we walk, the more Pikmin by our side.

On our walks we can collect petals from the heads of our Pikmin to plant them and thus leave trails of flowers. These and many other activities await us in Pikmin Bloom, which, like Pokémon GO, has Adventure Sync, so that our steps are counted even if we do not have the app open.

Pikmin Bloom is free to download (free-to-play, features microtransactions) on iOS and Android devices.