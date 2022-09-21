Pikmin 4 should keep the best feature of Pikmin 3 Deluxe

At some point in the near future, Pikmin 4 will finally be released. The creator of the series Shigeru Miyamoto announced this back in 2015, and for more than 5 years this game has been at the top of some wish lists. Although the history of its development was unclear, the game was teased until 2017, when it suddenly stopped receiving updates. Nintendo Direct in September 2022 is the first time fans have seen Pikmin 4, but at least it finally has substantial news.

Of course, it will take several months before anything else about this new game becomes known. Aside from the new camera perspective, which is lower to the ground than the default ones used in past recordings, it’s unclear what Pikmin 4 brings to the table. The watch was prominently shown in the trailer in a strange outdoor location, but it’s unclear if this is a hint of a daily timer change or just a set of clothes. All fans know that Pikmin 4 can be an open world game. In any case, the game should at least strive to embody the best features of its predecessors, and one of these features can be found in the Pikmin 3 Deluxe version for Switch.

Playing together has changed the rules of the game in Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Fans were initially bitter about Pikmin 3 Deluxe due to the fact that they had been waiting for new news about the continuation of the series for so long. However, the features introduced into it easily made it the final version of the game, and it provided some of the highest sales in the series. Among other things, locking and charging have been redesigned, the Pikmin 2 Piklopedia bestiary has been implemented, and a Side Story mode has been added, showing what the old main characters are doing. However, one of the most restrained but game-changing additions was the joint campaign.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe marks the first time that a Pikmin game allows for cooperative multiplayer play during its plot. For some, this will come as a surprise, since the emphasis on the collaboration of several game characters has been made since the days of Pikmin 2 on GameCube. In this release, a multiplayer mode was introduced, but only in the additional 2-Player Battle and Challenge modes. They were saved for Pikmin 3 for Wii U, and Challenge dungeons could be like running a mission-based campaign with a friend, but it wasn’t the same as a general story co-op. Only in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the second of the three game pilots could be fully controlled simultaneously in story mode and side stories.

Pikmin 4 should save a shared local history

It is unknown how many captains there will be in Pikmin 4, but following the franchise scheme, there can be up to four people in it. If it’s more restrained, it’s still easy to justify a split-screen multiplayer game during the campaign, even if it means creating a main character lookalike. The world of Pikmin 4 promises more human environmental objects than before, along with a low camera angle highlighting the size of it all, and exploring it with a friend will make it even more memorable.

And this is not even talking about how useful the second player is. Pikmin is a series about resource optimization and obstacle avoidance planning, and having a second field commander can make the Pikmin army even more effective. Seeing multiple treasures or resources reach a player’s base at the same time will always be a pleasure, and multiplayer is the fastest way to achieve this. In addition, now that this feature has been implemented in the series, it would be quite a shame if it disappeared after the reissue of just one record. Pikmin 4 already looks promising, and hopefully good features like a collaborative plot will make the newest installment of the Pikmin franchise worth the wait.

Pikmin 4 will be released in 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.