Pikmin 4 is likely to be released a whole decade after Pikmin 3

The latest version of Pikmin’s nostalgic puzzle and strategy series, Pikmin 4, has presumably been in development for some time. Fan speculation has led them to believe it could be on the horizon, partly due to recent additions to decade-old franchises such as Metroid Dread, Animal Crossing and WarioWare. Updates to these franchises mean Nintendo’s desire and ability to return to the old games, so there should be no reason not to return to this charming little astronaut game.

However, Pikmin 4 is unique in that the only news of its existence came from the creator of the sequence, Shigeru Miyamoto, and not from the company itself. In 2015, Miyamoto said that Pikmin 4 is “close to completion.” Seven years later, unfortunately, the game was never released and there were no real updates on its progress. Many people assumed that Hey! Pikmin, a 2D action puzzle game developed by Arzest for the Nintendo 3DS/Nintendo 2DS XL, was the game Miyamoto had in mind, especially because it was positioned as a sequel to Pikmin 3. After its release in July 2017, Miyamoto calmed the fears of people who might assume that Pikmin 4 will debut in the coming years.

Nintendo hasn’t Forgotten Pikmin

It’s been almost a decade without any fresh Pikmin games, with the exception of Niantic’s 2021 augmented reality mobile game, Pikmin Bloom, so having a graphically enhanced version for the game could be extremely beneficial for Nintendo. Many of his original fans grew up playing the first Pikmin on the GameCube, and then on the Wii and Wii U, and would probably be thrilled if they helped cute and quirky characters like Captain Olimar and Louie again.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe, an improved port of Pikmin 3 adapted for the Nintendo Switch, was released in 2020. Although there were various changes to the original game, it could hardly be called new content. Nevertheless, its very existence together with the AR game proves that Nintendo has not forgotten about the franchise. While Pikmin games certainly don’t outperform their big headliners like The Legend of Zelda or Super Mario, in terms of sales, they also don’t come into view. Pikmin 3 Deluxe showed good results: by March 2021, 2.04 million units had been sold, despite the fact that it was a redesigned version of the original. In addition, Nintendo does not report its digital sales, so it could achieve much more in an online store.

Providing a fresh storyline may be exactly what is needed to bring the community back to full strength. The development of Pikmin 4 has reportedly stopped over and over again, which may explain why the game didn’t come out soon after Miyamoto said it was almost finished. Most likely, it was shelved or even written off sometime in 2015 to make room for other games. Allegedly, the developers started working on the game again in 2019, although this rumor comes from the mouths of YouTubers and is not confirmed. However, it is unlikely that Pikmin 4 was canceled, rather a different direction was chosen, and therefore its completion will take longer. After all, that’s exactly what happened with Metroid Prime 4.

Now is the perfect time to release Pikmin 4

Time is everything in marketing, and 2022 or 2023 could be the perfect moment that Nintendo has been waiting for. The Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite have at least a few more years of shelf life left. Creating a new Pikmin for these beloved handheld consoles would make sense for the company, although others suggest that Pikmin 4 is being retained for the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, which could be released in the next few years.

Following Nintendo’s regular schedule of releasing Pikmin games, it seems that the gaps between them usually last from three to just under ten years. Pikmin 3 was released only nine years after Pikmin 2, which gives fans a plausible release date in 2023. The success of games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land should put a cute and funny game like Pikmin 4 at the top of the Nintendo rankings. to-do list.

Rumor has it that Pikmin 4 is in development.