Pikmin 3 Preview: Evolution and Refinement of the Saga

This month comes to Switch Pikmin 3 Deluxe. We review the trajectory of the trilogy and delve into the changes in this review.

With one foot in the strategy genre, another in the adventure genre, and another in the puzzle genre – creating a tripod like the flying onions that shelter their creatures – Pikmin was a difficult saga to classify at the premiere of the It was originally delivered in 2001 and still is today, with Pikmin 3 Deluxe’s ​​imminent arrival on Switch almost two full decades later. Although their numbers do not compare with those of mastodons like Mario or Pokémon, and despite the inevitable reduction of the surprise factor that follows each sequel and relaunch – the first two also made the leap from GameCube to Wii, setting precedents for the current case. – The truth is that Pikmin remains one of the most unique sagas of Nintendo.

This contributes to its usual delay (between the original and Pikmin 2 barely three years passed, but then it was necessary to wait nine for the third and since then another seven have passed without tangible news of Pikmin 4) and the fact that each delivery has given enough turns of the screw to a unique concept to avoid redundancy. Anyone serves as an entry point without previous experience, although at the same time they all complement each other and help to better appreciate their differences. Which is why today, after playing the new version of Switch for a few hours, we will take a quick look at the evolution of the series to better contextualize Pikmin 3 as a game and Deluxe as a revised edition.

From Miyamoto’s garden to the GameCube board

The transition from Nintendo 64 to GameCube at the turn of the century was also Shigeru Miyamoto’s to a new executive position. After directing games of the stature of Super Mario 64 and Ocarina of Time, the Japanese genius took a step back to hand over the baton to creatives such as Eiji Aonuma or Yoshiaki Koizumi, although it did not stop being the main visible face of Nintendo or participate actively in some developments. One of them was precisely Pikmin, a project that came to life when the image of ants carrying leaves merged in his head with the Mario 128 technical demo, taught at Space World 2000 to illustrate the GameCube’s ability to manage more than a hundred characters simultaneously.



