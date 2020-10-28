Pikmin 3 Deluxe toggles Analysis Switch

Another of the Wii U highlights makes the leap to Switch. And with it come both some news and the same quality as always.

There are basically two ways to tackle Pikmin 3 Deluxe. And with this we do not mean as a novelty for those who missed its original premiere on Wii U or as a port for those who already have said version and now consider going back to the Switch. Good too. We will have to talk about that. But first we will enter into another relevant distinction for both types of users, according to which the recommendation —or not— is probably made alone. One that deals with design, the nature of its objectives and its hypothetical longevity, especially once we add the unpublished content of this edition, which is there and deserves its own section.

Before that, they would normally play the presentations, although here it may not be so necessary because the Nintendo saga has already gone through three of the company’s consoles – four if we count the 3DS spin-off -, in addition to occupying a deserved place in Smash Bros. for years. If it was still necessary, you can always take a look at the preview of this month, where we walked the previous path, discussing its predecessors and the contributions that they bequeathed to the third part. And for the lazy clicking links, we will also add that the series is a combination between adventure and strategy, that in it we handle tiny astronauts, we cultivate hundreds of plant-bugs (Pikmin) and we use them both to subdue the rest of the local fauna and to get or retrieve objects of importance that are transported to the spacecraft – astronauts do not get their hands dirty. Voucher? Well come on, to the mess.

The Astronauts: Lost, But Just A Little Bit

Just as Mario and Zelda rarely break their heads when it comes to raising a plot starting point that, moreover, has its parallels despite the gender change (“the villain has kidnapped the princess, oh no!”), Pikmin tends to coincide a lot with Metroid: we arrive at a planet —which in Pikmin’s case is always the same, ours, although we visit different parts so as not to repeat designs— and the landing is bumpy, so the first objective is to recover, learn to use available skills to solve any initial problems — which in this case are external to the characters — before setting longer-term goals.

Note that it is not so much a complaint as an appreciation, because almost everything of value that these sagas build occurs in the spaces between sequences and dialogues. Those in which the player is the conductor. Thus, when Alph, Britanny and Charlie, the three crew members of the Drake ship, end up scattered around different parts of the planet, the objective is not so much to create drama as to propose a dynamic start, where they become familiar with the basic mechanics and properties of different types of Pikmin in short segments before the game brings them together and adopts the time-trial structure that from the first installment defines the saga.



