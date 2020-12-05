Pikmin 3 Deluxe has fun and puzzles just right

Shigeru Miyamoto has always been known for his talent in the Mario Bros. series, but few know that the legend has worked on other fantastic projects and, which until today, have not received due recognition. One of these pearls is Pikmin 3, originally produced for the Wii U, in 2013. The game has just received a version for the Nintendo Switch.

The game also got another name: Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Nintendo also took the opportunity to make a slight graphic improvement and include new game modes. But was it enough to make him known? Nothing better than taking advantage of the power of disclosure of the Nintendo Switch for this feat.

Cute and ordinary!

In Pikmin 3 Deluxe, you command three astronauts from the planet Koppai. They are looking for food and natural resources for their homeland, since everything was destroyed by the irresponsibility of the population. It even seems like an exercise in futurology of what can happen here.

While exploring the universe, Alph, Brittany and Charlie discover the planet entitled PNF-404. The first analysis is that the site has all the necessary resources for survival and that is where they decide to go. Only the shot backfired. In addition to the necessary supplies, the wild land has several puzzles, threats and monsters that can hinder your walk. In addition, during the landing, some problems ended up happening and the three were lost.

This is where the pikimins come in. It is difficult to define them. Colorful peppers? Seeds with legs and eyes? The fact is that they are cute and very intelligent, in addition to having unique characteristics. Before explaining what each one does, here’s a first piece of advice. Be careful not to get too attached to them.

Pikimins are divided by colors. The reds and first to appear in the adventure, are fierce, good fighters and withstand fire. The stone ones have excellent resistance and will help to break glass. The yellow ones are already conductors of electricity and excellent diggers. Finally, the blues, who walk under water, and the roses, which can fly.



