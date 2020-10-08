Pikmin 3 Deluxe confirms demo for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo confirms on the Nintendo Treehouse Live that they will launch a demo this October 8 that will allow the game to be transferred to the final game.

Nintendo has confirmed on the occasion of the Nintendo Treehouse Live celebration that Pikmin 3 Deluxe will have a free demo for Nintendo Switch from this same October 8. As soon as the eShop is updated around 15:00 (CEST), the console digital store will include this playable trial version of the title, which will allow progress to be carried over to the final version.

This demo, according to Nintendo of America, will also give a gift to those who manage to complete it, specifically the unlocking of the highest difficulty mode, as well as other extras that have not been detailed. In any case, the demo of Pikmin 3 Deluxe will have the first bars of the adventure so that we familiarize ourselves with the game and know if it is for us or not. The title pre-order is now available through the eShop with 300 gold points on My Nintendo.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe, available October 30 on Nintendo Switch

After its passage through Wii U more than seven years ago, the Pikmin series returns with its third installment – considered by many to be the best of the entire saga – to Nintendo Switch in an adapted and expanded edition, since it includes a previously unreleased additional episode .

Among the novelties of the original game, this time we will have a new adventure alone or in company in the form of a prologue and epilogue; that is, adventures will be narrated that contextualize what happened before and after the main expertise. In addition, Pikmin 3 Deluxe will feature cooperative mode for two players in local mode.

Quality of life details include improvements to the targeting system, with changes to balance enemies and various difficulty modes. Finally, the Piklopedia, which will unlock the profile of each character as an encyclopedia.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be released on October 30 in physical and digital format for Nintendo Switch.



