Pikachu destroyed one Pokemon forever

Pikachu wasn’t always intended to be the mascot of the Pokémon series, but as soon as he was awarded this title, the prospects of one of the Pokemon were irrevocably destroyed: Raichu. When the casting of Pikachu for the role of Ash’s reliable partner in the animated series “Pokemon” strengthened his position as the face of the franchise, the fate of Raichu was decided. Despite the fact that Raichu himself is a fantastic Pokemon, he is extremely neglected in all forms of Pokemon media in favor of his preliminary evolution.

Pokemon anime has a huge impact on the franchise as a whole, taking concepts from video games and applying them in a way that is beneficial to the market, as well as telling a unique story. While this may lead to some funny scenarios, it means that generally, the anime will feature Pokemon that will get new video game tricks, such as the 8th generation Gigantamax Pokémon in Sword and Shield, and that video game tricks will most likely be passed on to Pokemon. which are guaranteed to appear in the anime. This, of course, means Pikachu, but not Raichu.

Since Pikachu has to keep appearing in Pokemon anime, Ash’s Pikachu doesn’t want to evolve, and Ash is happy with Pikachu’s decision. It wouldn’t be so bad if there were other Raichu who could get some time in the spotlight; but instead, the classic anime storyline decided to portray Raichu as mean and unattractive – an evil Pokemon that is used by unkind trainers. It started with Raichu’s first major appearance in the anime as an arrogant Pokemon used by the rude and American Pokemon character Lieutenant Serge. This continued in Pikachu’s first short film, Pikachu Vacation, where Raichu appears as part of a group of bullies who torment Pikachu and his friends. Pikachu is portrayed as intelligent and heroic, trying to prevent the two groups from fighting. Meanwhile, Raichu incites Pikachu and begins their unforgettable race. While anime depictions of Raichu tended to improve over time, the damage was done, and the obligation to keep the focus on Pikachu naturally pushed Raichu aside.

How Raichu is neglected even in Pokemon games

Video games about Pokemon and anime subtly influence each other, and the popularity of Pikachu keeps Raichu at bay. In games, many NPC trainers prefer to use Pikachu instead of the secretly cooler Raichu, even in later parts of the game, when their high-level Pokemon should have evolved a long time ago to maintain their baseline performance at the proper level. There are two big deviations from this norm. The first was, unfortunately, the unremarkable character X and Y Trevor, who turns his Pikachu into a Raichu, which probably represents his desire to fill his Pokedex. The second was the rival character of the Sun and Moon Hau, who uses the Alolan Raichu as his best teammate.

Howe was probably given Alolan Raichu to demonstrate a new regional variant, which is notable because this is the first (and only) time Raichu has received a special trick of its own. Although Generation 6 didn’t give Raich a Mega-evolution, he had a Pikachu cosplay, a recognizable Pokemon character in itself, thanks to the appearances of Pikachu Libre in Super Smash Bros. and Pokkén Tournament. Gen 8 also gave a Gigantamax form to Pikachu, but unfortunately, unsurprisingly, not Raichu.

Even games like Pokémon GO show the same level of disregard for Raichu. All Raichu events evolve from an equivalent Pikachu, but there are many Pikachu events that cannot evolve into Raichu, resulting in Raichu having fewer costumes and none of its own. Even the Sun and Moon took care to give Pikachu and Cap Pikachu their own techniques-Z. No matter what Pokemon media is used, Raichu seems to be cursed that he will never be allowed to stand apart from Pikachu.