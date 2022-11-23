Piers Morgan Says Cristiano Ronaldo Is Happy After Leaving Manchester United

Manchester United may not be playing for another month, but they are still grabbing all the headlines despite the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, all the conversations in the football world were related to the interview, and some supported the Portuguese’s frank comments, while most believed that he was mistaken.

The Portuguese skipper did not hold back, attacking the club for its betrayal and coach Eric ten Haga for disrespecting him during the current campaign.

CR7 provides an output

There were accurate shots at the Glazers, former interim manager Ralph Rangnik, as well as sarcastic remarks about United legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

The Red Devils were trying to find the best way to get rid of the striker after his inflammatory comments, and new information emerged on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

The club has agreed on a mutual separation with the 37-year-old player, and now he will be able to find a club. And, according to the controversial TV presenter Morgan, this is exactly what Ronaldo wanted.

“I spoke with Cristiano every day to make sure he was OK with everything that was going on. Everything was exactly as he wanted, he wanted to express his opinion and knew what he wanted to say,” Morgan said on the Talk on Jeremy Kyle Live program on TalkTV.

CR7 is happy now

And Morgan says the Portuguese striker is happy with the result and can now focus on the World Cup and then find himself a club that really respects him.

“I may be surprised at the speed with which this has happened, but I am not surprised that Cristiano is leaving Manchester United — it seems to be by mutual consent. I doubt it would have happened without the interview, so it had huge consequences.

“But I think he will be happy, now he can continue his career at a club that, hopefully, will show him a little more respect than the current owners and managers of Manchester United.

The latest update will be a huge boon for Ten Hag, and now the Dutchman can fully concentrate on working in a single group without being distracted by anything else.

Fans will now be hoping that the club can find a quality replacement in January to give Ten Hag the best chance to fulfill all his goals.