Pierce Brosnan wants $ 100 million

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, 67, decided to put his house in the Malibu area up for sale, for which he is asking for $ 100 million.

The four-time James Bond star and his wife, Shaye Brosnan, acquired the 1.2-acre piece of land nearly 20 years ago after shelling out $ 7.35 million.

Back then on the site there was a mid-century ranch-style home, which was inhabited for a few years by the couple.

After a while they decided to tear it down and hire the architects Ross and Ralph Anderson, who were in charge of building the Thai-style house that the Hollywood star had dreamed of so much.

The new property has an area of ​​approximately 12,500 square feet, and is equipped with nine bedrooms, nine full baths and five half baths.

The residence is divided into two floors. Downstairs it has a chef-style kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, terrace with sea views, two guest bedrooms and one more that could be transformed into an office.

It also has a cinema room, gym, wine cellar, music room and a Japanese-style spa with hot and cold pools, steam bath and sauna.

On the second floor, accessed by a teak staircase, is Pierce and Shaye’s bedroom, which is spacious enough to meet all the needs and comforts of the new owners, having an extension close to the four thousand square feet.

It also has a terrace with ocean views, two fireplaces, two bathrooms and two dressing rooms.

On the upper floor there is also a library / study and another guest bedroom.

Outside there is a swimming pool and a two-story pool house that is equipped with two fireplaces, a bathroom, and a living room with a bar.

The property also has access to a private beach and enviable security, as it is surrounded by a high wall and a bamboo tower, making it impossible to see inland.



