Pictured: Manchester United’s Home Uniform For 23-24 Years Will Undergo Major Design Changes

Manchester United’s home form will undergo major changes next season, despite the loss of its main sponsor Teamviewer.

Recently, it became officially known that Teamviewer and the Red Devils have come to a mutual agreement to terminate the sponsorship deal.

However, until United finds another sponsor, the Teamviewer logo will remain on the jersey.

Next season, the home form will undergo even more changes, reminiscent of the forms of many years ago.

Footy headlines exclusively report: “On the home shirt of Adidas Man United 2023-24, all logos will be in the center.”

These logos are: the Adidas logo, the Manchester United coat of arms and the logo of the main sponsor.”

The sad headlines add: “Indeed, this will be only the second time that a Manchester United home shirt has the logos of the brand and the club in the center.”

🚨🚨| #mufc 2023/24 home shirt is set to have all logos in the centre – the Adidas logo, the club crest, and the main sponsor logo. [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/4hg6wu02IR — centredevils. (@centredevils) December 17, 2022

In the 1996-1997 season, Umbro released United’s home uniforms with logos in the center.

In the cult form of the period 2004-2006, the club’s coat of arms was located only in the middle part of the T-shirt.

This new design is likely to be different from what most supporters are used to when logos are placed on the margins.

Conceptually, this seems like a good idea. For many years, fans have been demanding that the club’s logo take center stage on the home uniform, and finally their wish can be realized.

The club’s coat of arms, depicted in the center of the home uniform, symbolizes team and football issues that are given priority over sponsors and other commercial interests – something the club was repeatedly accused of when it belonged to Glazer.