Picpay Now Brings Cashback at major retailers; see how to use

This Tuesday (3), Picpay announced an extension to the Picpay Store that allows you to receive money back when making purchases on other websites through the platform. In partnership with the largest retailers in the country — some of them Casas Bahia, Extra, Ponto and Carrefour — the new service promises up to 13% of the purchase price as cashback.

With at least 50 registered e-commerces, the offers cover nine product categories: beverages, beauty, home, appliances and air conditioning, electronics, sports, jewelry, fashion and health.

The benefit is applied to all users registered with Picpay. To receive the money back, it is not mandatory to use the company card, as long as the purchase is initiated at Picpay Store and redirected to the website where it will be completed. Check out the steps to be followed below:

How to buy from PicPay Store

On the home page, select ‘Cashback Partner Sites’ and choose the store you want;

Tap the ‘Activate cashback and go to store’ button;

Complete the purchase through the website through the link generated in the Picpay Store — use any of the payment methods provided by the store;

Wait for the cashback payment directly in your Picpay wallet.

It is important to note that the cashback percentage does not consider shipping and it can take up to 120 days to reach your account. The amount received back is cumulative and has no expiration date. The bonus cannot be withdrawn, but can be transferred to other users in the app and even be used to pay electricity bills, with the right to cashback.