PicPay is now allowed to refill the Giro card from MetrôRio

Since 2019 MetrôRio allows the option of payment by approaching the turnstiles at its stations through virtual wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, to streamline the life of the carioca who uses the transportation service in the city.

PicPay is now another company to close a partnership with MetrôRio to offer facilities to users of both services. This is because fintech allows its customers to use its app to recharge Giro cards – used by MetrôRio users – without the need to use cash.

“The cell phone is people’s new wallet. The routine of carrying cash and physical cards in all everyday situations is becoming unnecessary with the evolution of mobile technology […]. People who use public transport every day need maximum security. PicPay wants to be with them on a daily basis.”

Elvis Tinti,

Commercial Director of PicPay.

“In addition to providing a new shopping experience for our customers, the launch of this partnership perfectly matches the moment in which we are living. Recharging through the digital wallet helps passengers avoid queuing and handling money.”

Simone Pfeil,

Communication and Marketing Manager at MetrôRio.

Recharges via PicPay will use the existing balance in the virtual wallet of the application or the credit card registered by the user on the platform.

To add a balance to the Giro simply access the PicPay app’s home screen, click on “Transport Card”, go to “Rio de Janeiro – Giro” and enter the transport card details, desired amount for recharge and payment method (wallet or credit card balance).

After payment, the user can view a transaction receipt and, to validate the recharge, simply go to a totem at any station with the Giro card.



