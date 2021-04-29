Physical: Series With Rose Byrne Gets Teaser and Premiere Date; look!

Physical: This Tuesday (27), streaming Apple TV + released an unpublished and official teaser for the series Physical. The production, which stars Rose Byrne, also had its debut date announced for June 18, a Friday.

The dramatic comedy will have ten episodes in total, showing three of them at launch and continuing with a weekly distribution for the rest.

Created by Annie Weisman, the project takes place in 1980s San Diego, venturing into approaching a housewife named Sheila Rubin (Byrne), who lives a somewhat abusive marriage dilemma. Still, she obediently supports her husband’s candidacy for the state assembly.

In this context, she also takes refuge in a parallel mental world, trying to get rid of some past traumas and ghosts that haunt her today. Sheila’s other personality problems should also be at the center of the narrative, given that they affect her in a variety of ways.

Physical: learn more about the new Apple TV + series, with Rose Byrne

The series is an initiative of Tomorrow Studios, in partnership with Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios. Creator Annie Weisman will also act as a showrunner and executive producer. This strategic team also includes Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Rose Byrne herself.

In addition to the Emmy Award nominated actress, the cast also features Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

Apparently, the production will show the protagonist’s long journey for self-knowledge and strengthening. So be sure to check it out!

Physical debuts in June on Apple TV +.