Phyllis Star Bryce Harper Reportedly Decides On Surgery

Bryce Harper decided to have surgery on the injured thumb of his left hand.

On Saturday night, the reigning NL MVP got into the field and was forced to leave the game. An X-ray confirmed that he had broken the thumb of his left hand, and now he will have to miss at least the next six weeks.

According to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper plans to return in mid-to-late August.

Obviously, this is a huge loss for Phyllis. Harper had a strong season before hitting that pitch.

In 64 games, Harper hit 15 home runs and 48 runs batted in, averaging .318. He also had 77 total hits in 242 at-bats.

The Phillies are currently 39-35 overall and are back in contention for at least a wildcard spot.

We need to see if they can stay there until Harper gets back.