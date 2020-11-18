Photoshop beta for ARM-based Windows and Macs

Adobe has released ARM-based Windows and macOS versions of Photoshop. With this version released as beta, those who have Surface Pro X or Apple’s new M1 processor MacBook Pro, MacBook Air or Mac mini computers will be able to run Photoshop natively on their devices. Until now, the Photoshop ARM-based processor was working with the emulator on Windows computers, and Apple’s Rosetta converter on macOS.

Native versions of Photoshop on both Windows and macOS are expected to greatly improve performance. This version came with the release of ARM-based Mac computers. While the performance has been improved, the app is still in beta form, so many tools are missing. Many tools like context-dependent autofill, patch tool, healing brush, and more are not currently available in beta versions.

Adobe lists some known issues for both macOS and Windows, but notes that new features will be added in the coming weeks. The beta version is not yet suitable for daily use and can be accessed from the beta apps tab in the Creative Cloud desktop app. Adobe does not specify when other Creative Cloud applications will migrate to ARM64. However, we can say that the existence of Photoshop will be the driving force for ARM-based devices.

We are seeing similar announcements to Photoshop support in other applications and games. For example, Blizzard announced that World of Warcraft will run natively on ARM-based Macs. The latest World of Warcraft version has M1 support from day one. Thus, just before the launch of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which is expected at the end of this month, there will be support to prevent the use of the Rosetta converter layer.



