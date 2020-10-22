Huawei introduced the new Mate 40 series today. It is possible to say that the series, which attracts attention with its powerful features and camera setup, aroused excitement in the eyes of the users. Huawei has been relying on Leica lenses on the camera side for a while and very successful results are emerging. According to the tests, Huawei flagships are always in the first places, especially in night photography. In the light of this information, photos taken with the Huawei Mate 40 series have been published, here are those photos:

Photos taken with the Huawei Mate 40 series stand out with their zooming ability!

Lossless high zoom is unlikely on smartphones. Although optical zoom is included, significant losses can be experienced when zooming in on phones. As a result, the zoom capabilities of these phones are very important. Now that Huawei has published it on its official site, a near lossless zoom is offered.

First, let’s recall the camera features of all three models, and then take a look at the photos taken with phones.

There is a selfie camera positioned in the upper left part of the Mate 40 Pro Plus screen. The Pro Plus, which stands out on the camera side, makes a difference with the LEICA signed cameras. Although the main camera is 50 Megapixel f / 1.9, just like the Pro model, a camera proves to be more than Pro Plus. In addition to these, there is a 20 Megapixel f / 1.8 ultra wide angle camera, a 12 Megapixel f / 3.4 3x optical zoom telephoto camera and an optical lens with 10x zoom.

On the front of Huawei’s new flagship Mate 40 Pro, there is a camera with a resolution of 13 Megapixels f / 2.4. On the main camera side, there are 3 cameras: LEICA made 50 Megapixel f / 1.9 main camera, 20 Megapixel f / 1.8 ultra wide angle camera and 5x periscope zoom and 12 Megapixel f / 3.4 telephoto camera with OIS support.

When we look at the camera side that stands out among the features of the Huawei Mate 40, we see a quad camera setup on the back. 50 Megapixel resolution, f / 1.9 aperture value main camera; It is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel telephoto lens with 16 Megapixel resolution f / 2.2 aperture, 3x optical, 5x hybrid zoom and a laser sensor.

The camera features of all three phones look better than each other. Let’s start with the photos taken and zoomed with the Mate 40 Pro. 10x zoom capability of Mate 40 Pro:

No zoom

5x zoom

10x zoom

The photos above are shared photos for zooming. Apart from that, he also shared selfie and wide-angle photos for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro model. Let’s look at those photos:

Selfie camera

Mate 40 Pro

Let’s come to the photos taken with the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus… These photos show very good results, at least as in the Pro model.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus Selfie

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

Mate 40 Pro Plus no zoom

Mate 40 Pro Plus optical zoom

Mate 40 Pro Plus extra optical zoom

These photos shared by Huawei bear the signature of the Mate 40 family.




