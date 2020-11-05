Photos of the 7000mAh Galaxy M12 revealed

Details about the Samsung Galaxy F12 began to circulate on the internet a while ago. It seems that Samsung is also working on a device called Galaxy M12.

In the photos leaked on the internet and stated to belong to the Galaxy M12, it is striking that the model numbers SM-M127F and SM-F127G are found in the frame of the phone. This strengthens the possibility that the F12 and M12 share the same design and features.

The prominent feature of the Galaxy M12 is that it will come with a 7000 mAh battery. Samsung previously included a 7000 mAh battery in the Galaxy M51. It appears that the smartphone will have a 6.7-inch screen and four rear cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will appear before users with a textured back panel. The camera system is also seen in a square module. The USB-C jack, headphone jack and speaker grille on the lower edge are also noticeable. On the right is the power button with the fingerprint scanner integrated and the volume control keys. On the left is the SIM card slot.



