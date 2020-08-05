Photos of Samsung’s foldable wireless charger leaked

We are in the last hours of countdown for the Unpacked event that Samsung will organize today. Despite this, leaks remain regarding the products the company will exhibit at this event. It seems that Samsung will also introduce a foldable wireless charger at this event. Photos of the device in question were shared by the famous sensor Roland Quandt.

The foldable wireless charger bears the EP-N3300 model number. It seems that the device can be used both upright and upright. Adjusting the abutment seems unlikely.

The leak also provides information on the charging speed of this device. Accordingly, the foldable wireless charger will offer charging at a maximum speed of 9W. It can be said that this is a standard speed.

Samsung will offer two color options for the foldable wireless charger, black and white. It will also be possible to use the device for charging wireless phones of brands other than Samsung.



