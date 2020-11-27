Photos of HTC’s new wireless headset revealed

The US National Certificate Organization (NCC) examines products to be imported into the USA. NCC’s documents give some clues about new products. According to NCC’s database, HTC is preparing to release a fully wireless headset in the coming period.

It is stated that HTC’s headset may be officially named TWS1. It is stated that the carrying box of the headset carries a 400 mAh battery and the headphone knobs carry a 40 mAh battery. This means that the total charge capacity is 480 mAh. The battery of the carrying case is charged via the USB-C port.

Looking at the pictures, it seems that there are some touch control features outside of the headset. The small hole resembling an LED light and an external microphone also draws attention to the visuals.

HTC TWS1 seems to be in front of users with two different color options. At least, NCC’s database shows the headset’s black and white color options. The battery with 5W charging capacity is expected to be charged within 1 or 1.5 hours.



