Photos of Chloe Bennett and Simon Liu Spark Hopes for a Quake and Shang-Chi Crossover

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennett are pinning their hopes on a crossover with Shang-Chi star Sima Liu after posting photos of the two Marvel superheroes together. The Marvel cinematic universe has taken a very conscious step in recent years to add more variety to its superhero characters. This helped Marvel make their first black film in 2018 with “Black Panther,” their first female-led film in 2019 with “Captain Marvel,” and their first Asian-led film in 2021 with “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” All three turned out to be big box office hits for Marvel Studios, and as a result of these solo films, new projects were launched.

As Marvel films continued to diversify their roles, Marvel television was ahead of the curve. In Agents of Shield, Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) played the main role, but over time the series changed, and Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), also known as Shiver, became the real main character. The show also featured Latin American superheroes with Robbie Reyes, also known as Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna), and Yo-Yo Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley). There seems to be a lot of interest in seeing Chloe Bennet’s Quake again to give the MCU another Asian superhero.

Hopes for the return of Chloe Bennet in the MCU crossover were revived after the Quake actress tweeted several photos with Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu. The “Agents of Shield” star had fun with the photos, as she’s sure to remind people that Marvel’s first Asian superhero is depicted here live, and that it’s not Simu Liu. It didn’t take long for fans to share their excitement about the two stars teaming up for an unknown reason, and start hoping that at some point Quake and Shang-Chi will appear together on screen.

In the years since the end of the 7th season of Agents of Shield, there have been countless rumors that Chloe Bennet will return in the role of Tremor. Fans were hoping she would appear in “Miss Marvel” and link the show to the inhumans, while there was also a lot of speculation about Daisy Johnson’s return in “Secret Invasion.” Chloe Bennett has so far repeatedly denied any reports that Quake’s return to the MCU is in development. However, after seeing her with Simu Liu, viewers understandably hope that Shiver and Shang-Chi have an MCU crossover.

Now it would be easy to combine Quake and Shang Chi. Marvel Studios has already demonstrated its willingness to use Marvel TV actors again after bringing back Daredevil Charlie Cox, Kingpin Vincent D’Onofrio and Black Thunder Anson Mount last year. Since “Shang Chi 2” is in development, it seems like a great place for Daisy Johnson to appear in some capacity. For now, viewers just have to wait and see if the photos of Chloe Bennet and Sima Liu will lead to a crossover of “Agents of Shield” and the MCU “Shang Chi”-or if they’re just two friends spending time in real life.