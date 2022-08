In just over an hour, HBO’s Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage.

It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.

Back then, football fans learned of his model girlfriend, Christen Harper. She’s now arguably just as famous as he is after posing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.