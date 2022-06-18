Photos: meet the girlfriend of US Open leader Collin Morikawa – The Sun: what’s trending in the sports world today

Over the past few years, perhaps no golfer on the planet has achieved more success in major tournaments than Colleen Morikawa.

The 25-year-old won the PGA Championship in 2020, becoming his first major victory. Just a year later, he collected three top-10s at the major and another victory — the Open Championship.

So far this year he is in the top five at the Masters and is hunting for the US Open again. The former Berkeley, California golfer shares the lead with Joel Domain at The Country Club on Saturday.

If Morikawa wins, he will celebrate his third major title with his family. Morikawa posted several photos on Instagram of him and his fiancee Catherine Zhu, who played Pepperdine together.