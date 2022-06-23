Photos: meet the girlfriend of the main NBA prospect Jayden Ivey – The Spun: what’s trending in the sports world today

The 2022 NBA Draft starts in just a few hours, which means it’s time to get to know the prospects.

After a great second season at Purdue, offensive guard Jayden Ivey is among the most promising players in the draft. In his second season with the Boilermakers, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

He is expected to be one of the first to be named later tonight.

When he does, his family and girlfriend Caitlin will most likely be there for the celebration. Jayden and Caitlin met while working together at Purdue, where Ivy was the star of the basketball team.