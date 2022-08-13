Photos: Meet the girlfriend of Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

What a path it was for Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett.

After an outstanding career at Pitt, he was selected by his hometown team in the first round of the 2022 draft and will fight with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the chance to lead the new era of Pittsburgh Steelers football.

Next to him will be girlfriend and fiancee Amy Paternoster, who played football at Princeton and was there at the beginning of Pickett’s journey, as well as on the day of his draft.

“Day 1 in the books!!” — she shared on Instagram. “So happy for my “little” camper.”

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life celebrating you,” Paternoster wrote in a June birthday post.

“It’s not the first time I’ve watched Kenny play at Heinz Field on a Saturday.”

“Words cannot describe how proud I am of you and how happy I am to see all your dreams come true. There is no one more worthy of it! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you have yet to accomplish. .”

Pickett should be fine with such a support system.