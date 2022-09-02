Photos: Meet Serena Williams’ opponent at the US Open on Friday night

Earlier this week, the sports world watched Serena Williams extend her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anette Kontaveit.

At Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams received the support of many celebrities and athletes, including Tiger Woods and other stars. After the match, Kontaveit presented Serena with flowers.

“I thought I didn’t play a bad match at all,” Kontaveit said. “She definitely raised her level in the third set. She played amazing. In the first set, she served so well in these important moments. I struggled a lot, I thought I had a decent match. She was better today.”

In just two days, Williams will be back on the court. Today she will meet with Ayla Tomljanovic.

Until she is seeded, Tomljanovic will create a lot of problems for Williams. Earlier this year, she showed her best result at a major, reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

The match between Williams and Tomjanovic will begin at 19:00 ET on ESPN.