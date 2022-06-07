Photos: Meet Rams’ wife, Aaron Donald’s star – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams finally signed a new contract with star defenseman Aaron Donald.

In the run-up to the Super Bowl, there were rumors that he might retire if the Rams won. Well, after the victory, these rumors got a little louder as Donald and the Rams struggled to find a common language.

Eventually they did, and it was the biggest contract ever given to a non-quarterback. Donald’s new contract guarantees him $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million over the 2024 season.

Donald won’t be celebrating a new contract alone. He and his wife Erica will have plenty of time before the start of the 2022 season to enjoy the offseason.