Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit wife, a former cheerleader

It’s another college football season, which means it’s time for Kirk Herbstreit to become one of the busiest people in the world.

This season, he will travel nationwide on ESPN College GameDay. However, he has another job that this year he will travel as much as he works with Al Michaels at Amazon.

Herbstreit played college football for the Buckeyes, but there’s another reason why Ohio State is important to him.

The longtime ESPN football columnist is married to Allison Herbstreit. The happy couple got married in 1998 after first meeting in Columbus.

They have four children, two of whom played for Dabo Swinney and Clemson Tigers. Jake Herbstreit decided to transfer to his father’s alma mater. His younger brother Zach also joined him at Ohio State as a preferred assistant for the Buckeyes.

Herbstreit and company lived in Ohio before moving to Nashville for a few years. However, they decided to return to Ohio for a special reason — at least part-time.

The youngest of four boys, Chase, plays soccer at Cincinnati St. Xavier High School.

The Herbstreit family is incredibly busy considering Herbie’s and all the boys’ schedules.

However, Allison and Kirk make it all work.