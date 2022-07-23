Photos: Meet actress Sydney Sweeney, who threw the first pitch at the Red Sox game – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Actress Sydney Sweeney will either be offered a contract in the future, or she will be banned from participating in all Boston Red Sox games.

Wearing a Red Sox jersey, the Euphoria star presented perhaps the best pitch of the evening from someone in a Red Sox jersey. After watching Sweeney’s game, the Toronto Blue Jays made sure that everyone forgot about the Red Sox.

The Red Sox lost the game by a score of 28-5. No, it’s not a typo, Boston actually gave up 28 runs during a nine-inning game, 25 of which came in the first five innings.

Sweeney knows the Red Sox could have used her on Friday night.

“They should have put me away,” she wrote on Instagram.