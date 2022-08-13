Photos: Meet a Seahawks Girlfriend And Draw Lock

Quarterback Drew Lock is preparing for his first game for the Seattle Seahawks.

If all goes well, the former second-round pick will be one step closer to starting his second NFL franchise. After struggling to succeed at the Denver Broncos, he is ready to get a second chance.

By his side at every stage of his journey to the NFL is his fiancee Natalie Newman. The couple started dating a few years ago and recently got engaged.

“Yesterday I said YES to the love of my life!!!” Newman announced this on Instagram in February. “I am so grateful that God has created a path for us that we will walk side by side for the rest of our lives. Drew, you are, you were and always will be the greatest love I could only dream of!!”

Earlier this summer, Newman revealed that she is enjoying the summer.

The couple has been inseparable since they started dating a few years ago.

In a few minutes, Lock will be on the field for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.