Photos: Hitmen kill police chief with hundreds of bullets

Sicarios, apparently related to drug trafficking groups, attacked the municipal headquarters of Juan Aldama, in the state of Zacatecas. There, due to the multiple bursts of bullets, the police chief and one other agent lost their lives, while another officer was wounded.

Through a statement, it was detailed that the Local Coordination Group (GCL), headed by Governor Alejandro Tello, condemned the attack and instructed a deployment and operation to locate the aggressors, as well as reinforce security in that northern region of the entity.

Similarly, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) initiated the necessary procedures to open the investigation file and clarify the reasons for the attack.

For its part, the Public Safety Spokesperson reported that the injured element reports a stable state of health.

The municipality of Juan Aldama is located more than 100 miles from the capital of Zacatecas and borders the state of Durango, an area severely hit by organized crime groups that dispute the sale, distribution and planting of drugs.

A year ago, an armed group also ambushed the police chief and an officer who served as his bodyguard.

As we have informed you, in recent weeks drug traffickers from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) have exhibited showing their power and traveling through highways in the state of Zacatecas.



