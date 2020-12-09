Photos from Zendaya, Special Christmas Section

The popular HBO series, Euphoria, has premiered the first special episode of the 2 that had been announced before season 2, so the main actress Zendaya, has shared behind-the-scenes images of the series.

But the lead actress who plays Rue’s character, Zendaya, posted on her Twitter account what was behind the scenes of the special episode.

Zendaya posted on her Twitter account some behind-the-scenes images of what was the production of the special episode of Euphoria. Look at the images below.

In her publication, the popular actress wrote the following: “See you tonight.” In the images you can see several of the actors who participated in the episode.

Without a doubt, the actress’s spirits for the premiere have been great, in addition to the fans who liked the publication of the actress along with thousands of comments.



