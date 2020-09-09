Scientists at the US National Accelerator Laboratory have captured the world’s largest digital camera photo. The 3.2 billion pixel resolution photo was taken with the world’s largest digital camera.

Photo taken with the world’s largest digital camera

The world’s largest digital camera photo was taken with the sensor of the world’s largest digital camera, according to a new post by scientists from the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center US National Accelerator Laboratory.

To view the 3200 Megapixel photo in full size, it is necessary to bring together 378 4K resolution TVs. With another example, you can easily see a small golf ball 24 kilometers away.

This huge camera, which scientists will use in dark energy and dark matter research, will be installed on the Legacy Survey of Space and Time Telescope in Chile. This camera will be able to detect objects 100 million times dimmer than the human eye can see.

189 sensors with a resolution of 16 Megapixels were brought together to capture the photo. The camera has a total of 25 rafts, 21 for taking images and 4 for viewing. In this way, the camera focus is 3.2 billion pixels in total. The process of placing the rafts, worth $ 3 million each, in the focal plane took more than 6 months.



