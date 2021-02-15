Photo taken by Al Amal spacecraft, United Arab Emirates

This Sunday (14th) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan used his profile on Twitter to publish a very interesting image of Mars that was captured by the probe Al Amal while approaching the red planet.

As a reminder, last year the United Arab Emirates launched its first Martian exploration mission. The H-IIA rocket left the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on July 19 and, after a few months of travel, entered the Martian atmosphere last Tuesday (09).

Now, as it gets closer to the planet – about 25,000 kilometers away – a camera attached to the Al Amal spacecraft (Esperança, in Portuguese translation) captured some images of the Martian surface and one of them was shared by the Arab sheik on Twitter:

The transmission of the first image of Mars from the Al Amal spacecraft is a turning point in our history and marks the union of the United Arab Emirates with advanced nations involved in space exploration. We hope that this mission will lead to new discoveries about Mars that benefit humanity.

In the image, according to experts, it is possible to see some of the main highlights of the surface of the Red Planet, such as the Olympus Mons volcano – the largest in the solar system. In addition to it, three other volcanoes on the Tharsis Monte can be seen farther to the right, in the area of ​​the planet where it is best covered by light.

The Al Amal mission aims to obtain more information about the soil of our neighboring planet, in addition to taking measurements of its atmosphere, to help the scientific community understand how the planet has undergone so many changes in its history.

Meanwhile, two other major countries also started their own Mars Exploration missions in the same period. China started Tianwen-1 on July 23, and then the United States launched the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity drone on July 30.